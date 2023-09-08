Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre burn priest in effigy; Hindu outfits complain to cops

Hindu Munnani cadre also held a protest near Cuddalore District Head Post Office, despite the authorities denying them permission to assemble.

Published: 08th September 2023

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Condemning Paramhansa Acharya of Ayodhya for his bounty on minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s head, DMK cadre burnt his effigy on Thursday. They also raised slogans calling for his immediate arrest.

Hindu Munnani cadre also held a protest near Cuddalore District Head Post Office, despite the authorities denying them permission to assemble. They raised slogans against Udhayanidhi for his comments on Sanatana Dharma. Police asked them to disperse, and when the protesters refused, detained them.

Meanwhile, BJP functionaries and members of various Hindu organisations submitted a formal complaint at Chidambaram town police station seeking action against Makkal Athigaram’s general secretary C Raju for his remarks on RSS at a public gathering in Chidambaram on Tuesday night.

The complainants alleged that Raju called the Sangh an organisation involved in arms training and labelled it a terrorist group. These statements could affect social harmony, the complainants said, demanding legal action against Raju.

