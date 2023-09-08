Human capital is more important than finance for TN’s growth: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday said human capital was important for the development of the state than finance.

Speaking at ICT Academy's 51st Edition of the BRIDGE conference themed 'Building Human Capital for a Trillion Dollar Digital Economy', he said "We need to encourage a culture of excellence to think differently and reduce the fear of failure among students. These are the building blocks of human capital we need.

"In the last 30 years, there has been a structural change in the education model of Tamil Nadu. In 2016, there were 1,60,000 students enrolled in engineering institutions, which was 40 times higher than in 1995. It's necessary to increase or sustain the quality of education when the quantity increases multi-fold," he added.

"Organizations find it challenging to get employees with the right skills. Also, students find it difficult to identify the right course, right career path that suits them. Students in Tamil Nadu, especially students in rural regions, need career counselling at the right age, which would help them to identify the right career path. ICT Academy Bridge plays a big role in bridging the student's aspiration and the industry's expectations," he said

Arun Jain, Founder of Polaris Group, CMD of Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, Lakshmi Narayanan, Director, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu & Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant, and Hari Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu were present during the event.

