JAC urges chancellor to withdraw order on universities' search committee

JAC Convener M Nagarajan said the press note regarding the constitution of the search committee for the selection of VCs of three universities is a blatant violation Tamil Nadu Universities Laws Act.

Published: 08th September 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

Image of TN Governor RN Ravi for representational purposes. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Members of the Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) have strongly condemned the press release issued by Governor and Chancellor RN Ravi about the inclusion of UGC members in the search committee of three universities. They demanded the Chancellor to immediately withdraw the notification.  

In the press statement, JAC Convener M Nagarajan said the press note released by Raj Bhavan on Wednesday regarding the constitution of the search committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor of three universities is a blatant violation of the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws Act.

"This move is ostensibly tantamount to appropriating the power of the state assembly. The state universities in Tamil Nadu were established by a separate Act passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly. Each university has a set of rules clearly defining the constitution of the search committee for the selection of V-C," he said.

He further said the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2017 enacted an amendment that prescribed qualifications for the search committee nominees without changing the number and proportion of the existing search committee nominees.

