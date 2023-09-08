JAC urges chancellor to withdraw order on universities' search committee

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Members of the Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) have strongly condemned the press release issued by Governor and Chancellor RN Ravi about the inclusion of UGC members in the search committee of three universities. They demanded the Chancellor to immediately withdraw the notification.



In the press statement, JAC Convener M Nagarajan said the press note released by Raj Bhavan on Wednesday regarding the constitution of the search committee for the selection of the vice-chancellor of three universities is a blatant violation of the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws Act.



"This move is ostensibly tantamount to appropriating the power of the state assembly. The state universities in Tamil Nadu were established by a separate Act passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly. Each university has a set of rules clearly defining the constitution of the search committee for the selection of V-C," he said.



He further said the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2017 enacted an amendment that prescribed qualifications for the search committee nominees without changing the number and proportion of the existing search committee nominees.

