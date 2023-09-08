Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC takes up suo moto review against discharge of ministers I Periyasamy and B Valarmathi

The suo motu review is being made on an order, discharging Periyasamy from a graft case involving the illegal allotment of a housing site to a personal security officer of late leader M Karunanidhi.

Published: 08th September 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ordering notice to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), sitting Minister I Periyasamy of DMK and ex-Minister B Valarmathi of AIADMK on a suo motu review case, the Madras High Court on Friday said that a can of worms is opened and many would come out of it.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who is on a self-avowed mission to review the orders of the trial court discharging political leaders from graft cases, said, “It is like a can of worms is opened. I become sick to look into case after case.”

Saying that he is getting tired of looking into such cases on a regular basis, the judge said that at the end of the day, somebody has to do this.

When going deeper into the issue, a pattern is coming up on the way the graft cases are approached, he said.

“There is systemic problems and failure. The problem has reached a stage where any case can be closed,” he said adding only, "God can save the institution".

Ruing that the legislators do not want to face the trial but want to escape the clutches of the criminal justice system, the judge asked them to "face the trial and come clean", instead of running away.

Justice Anand Venkatesh blamed the DVAC for having become politicians but added that he did not know "what type of pressure they are undergoing" to close the cases against political leaders.

The suo motu review is being made on an order of a special court for MP/MLAs discharging Periyasamy from a graft case involving illegal allotment of housing site to a personal security officer of late leader M Karunanidhi while Valarmathi came under the scanner for her discharge in a disproportionate assets case.

The judge had already taken such revision of trial court orders acquitting TN Ministers K Ponmudi, Thangam Thennarsu KKSSR Ramachandran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in graft cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtDMKDVAC Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-CorruptionJustice N Anand Venkates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp