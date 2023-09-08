Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea to pay sugarcane interest to farmers

The litigant stated that the amount is payable by sugar mills including the cooperative sector, public sector, and private sector operating at Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Sivagangai and Madurai districts.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to the central and state government to pay the interest amount to farmers for belated payment of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for crushed sugarcane during the season between the years 2017-2018 and 2022-2023.

The litigant Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan, who is the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers' Protection Association, stated that the amount is payable by sugar mills including cooperative sector, public sector, and private sector operating at Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchy, Sivagangai, and Madurai districts. But many sugar mills in Tamil Nadu are not providing the cane payment within 14 days and also not paying 15% interest for the period of delay, he alleged.

He wanted the court to direct the government to ensure payment of the said interest amount to farmers as per Clause 3-A of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, in an expeditious manner. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case. 

