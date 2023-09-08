Order DGP to file FIR on Udhayanidhi Stalin: BJP to TN Governor 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A BJP delegation met Governor RN Ravi on Thursday and submitted petitions urging him to register a case against Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments on Sanatana Dharma and dismiss HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu for sharing the stage with him.

The petition, undersigned by the party’s TN unit president K Annamalai, said that according to Supreme Court guidelines, Udhayanidhi’s remarks could potentially lead to charges under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, and 505 of IPC. The BJP had filed over 100 complaints at various police stations on behalf of believers. However, no FIR has been registered by the police. The delegation urged Ravi to instruct the DGP to take immediate action on these complaints.

In a separate petition, Annamalai alleged that Sekarbabu had knowingly violated his oath of office by participating in the Sanatana Eradication Conference and failed to take a stand against calls for the eradication of the dharma. This is considered a violation, particularly in light of the Madras High Court’s directive that all officials of the HR&CE department take the Hindu Pledge and the petition called for his immediate dismissal.

The BJP has announced a statewide protest on September 11 against Sekarbabu and the state government, citing concerns about the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma practitioners being hurt.

