Palladam murder accused shot at while ‘fleeing’

TIRUPPUR: DSP Sowmiya shot Venkatesan, the prime accused in the Palladam multiple murder case in his legs when he allegedly tried to escape from police on Thursday morning. According to sources Venkatesan and his accomplice Sonai Muthaiah surrendered in the Tiruppur North police station on Wednesday morning claiming they feared police would kill them in an encounter.

Later in the day, the two were handed over to Palladam police who are investigating the murder case. Venkatesan’s father Iyyappan was arrested from Sulur in Coimbatore on Wednesday night. He allegedly hatched the plot for the murders and guided the suspects, sources said.

On Thursday, Venkatesan allegedly told police during interrogation that he had concealed the murder weapon in an isolated spot in the town. Based on his statement, police took him there. But Venkatesan tried to escape from them. To stop him, DSP Sowmiya shot on his legs and he fell on the floor, sources said. He was taken to Palladam Government Hospital for treatment and then shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. It may be recalled that Chellamuthu, another suspect, broke his leg when he jumped from a water tank allegedly trying to escape from police on Tuesday when they took him to recover the murder weapon.

Addressing media persons on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Dr P Saminathan refuted speculation they had planned an encounter. “There is no political or social angle in the crime. We have arrested four culprits and an investigation is in progress. We will file a charge sheet soon. Venkatesan promised to show the weapon in an isolated spot and a team of police accompanied him. But he tried to escape, so the police were forced to open fire. The suspect did not try to attack the police.

There are several cases pending against Venkatesan, including an attempt to murder. Sunday’s murders were a rare incident, Palladam is in the safe hands of police.” Talking to TNIE, Swaminathan said,” We didn’t want to use force, but when there are desperate situations, we have no option. Today morning, the suspect tried to escape and DSP (Palladam) Sowmiya fired three shots on both his legs.”

