PG teachers want exemption from Ennum Ezhuthum works

As many as 840  PG teachers have been asked to oversee the assessment for the state government’s numeracy and literacy scheme.

Published: 08th September 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Postgraduate teachers working in government schools across the state have urged the school education department to exclude them from the Ennum Ezhuthum assessment as, they said, it would be difficult for them to complete the portions for classes 11 and 12 if they have to carry out the “additional burden” of monitoring the scheme. 

As many as 840  PG teachers have been asked to oversee the assessment for the state government’s numeracy and literacy scheme. State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) decided to rope in PG teachers after elementary teachers opposed B.Ed students assessing the scheme. Sources said there are already more than 1,500 posts of PG teachers lying vacant after several of them were promoted to headmasters. 

“The teachers in various higher secondary schools are already struggling to complete the portions. Deputing the PG teachers for this assessment will only increase the problems of both teachers and students,” said A Ramu, president of the Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association. 

