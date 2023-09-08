Plea in Supreme Court against Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A petition was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin and Member of Parliament A Raja for their alleged hate speech against Sanatana Dharma.

The petitioner, Advocate Vineet Jindal, also sought contempt proceedings against the Commissioners of Delhi and Chennai Police for not lodging an FIR against the alleged DMK leaders.

The Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi’s remarks that Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated” created a furore across the country with the BJP and Hindu right-wing groups taking strong exception to the views. The TN Minister had also drawn its comparison with Coronavirus and malaria fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

The tempers were yet to come down, another DMK leader Andimuthu Raja on Thursday, during a public meeting, went a step ahead and allegedly compared the Sanatana Dharma to social stigma and diseases like HIV-AIDS and leprosy.

Advocate Jindal, in Delhi, soon after Raja’s remarks went viral, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police. “Being a Sanatana dharma follower my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by A Raja. His statement is also provocative and defamatory in nature with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion,” Jindal wrote in his letter to Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Arora and sought registration of an FIR under relevant sections of law.

However, as the Delhi Police did not take any action on the complaint, Jindal approached the SC seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Udhayanidhi and Raja under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and several other sections of the IPC.

