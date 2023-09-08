Poster war between parties in Kovai, cops warn printers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With a poster war breaking out between DMK and BJP, Coimbatore city police on Thursday issued a warning that action would be taken against those who put up posters featuring objectionable/inflammatory content in public places. Police issued the warning following complaints that BJP workers had put up posters condemning the DMK on government buildings.

The release issued by police stated, "It is observed that posters and counter posters are being put up on behalf of political parties, religious and other organizations. The posters feature content regarding opinion and counter opinion against political parties and political leaders. If any poster contains objectionable content, the printer and people who are responsible for them will face police action."

Also, printers were directed to alert police if anyone approached them to print posters with objectionable content or pictures/drawings. "If anyone approaches them to print a poster with words or pictures that are objectionable or disturbing public peace, the press owner and in-charge should immediately inform the local police station. All posters printed in Coimbatore should clearly mention the name and licence number of the press," the release said.

COIMBATORE: With a poster war breaking out between DMK and BJP, Coimbatore city police on Thursday issued a warning that action would be taken against those who put up posters featuring objectionable/inflammatory content in public places. Police issued the warning following complaints that BJP workers had put up posters condemning the DMK on government buildings. The release issued by police stated, "It is observed that posters and counter posters are being put up on behalf of political parties, religious and other organizations. The posters feature content regarding opinion and counter opinion against political parties and political leaders. If any poster contains objectionable content, the printer and people who are responsible for them will face police action." Also, printers were directed to alert police if anyone approached them to print posters with objectionable content or pictures/drawings. "If anyone approaches them to print a poster with words or pictures that are objectionable or disturbing public peace, the press owner and in-charge should immediately inform the local police station. All posters printed in Coimbatore should clearly mention the name and licence number of the press," the release said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });