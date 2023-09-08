Set up coach restaurant at Tiruchy station, not railway museum, say locals

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division is planning to set up a restaurant in a railway coach on the lines of a similar coach newly opened at Chennai’s Dr MGR Central Station. But its decision to situate the restaurant at the railway museum has not enthused local residents and passengers, who have suggested that the ‘coach restaurant’ be set up at Tiruchy railway junction instead.

“Establishing such a facility at Tiruchy railway junction premises would undoubtedly capture the attention of numerous passengers who would certainly avail themselves of such an experience,” commented Ganesh Kumar, a railway passenger. The move comes amidst a wave of coach restaurants being set up in stations across the country.

In 2021, a coach restaurant was set up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Jalpaguri station in West Bengal got a coach restaurant in 2022. A month ago, Charbagh railway station in Lucknow also got its own coach restaurant. Hence, confided several railway officials to TNIE, it would be more suitable to set up the restaurant on wheels within the station.

Numerous residents have pointed out that establishing the facility near the railway museum would not garner enough exposure for the project. “There is a bus shelter in front of the railway museum, and the bus waiting area often obstructs the view of the museum from the general public.

Such a location may not be ideal. The Tiruchy division should emulate the Chennai railway division and position the coach restaurant within the railway station premises,” remarked R Arumugam, a resident. Meanwhile, senior railway officials said they will consider the proposal, which is currently in the initial stages of discussion.

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division is planning to set up a restaurant in a railway coach on the lines of a similar coach newly opened at Chennai’s Dr MGR Central Station. But its decision to situate the restaurant at the railway museum has not enthused local residents and passengers, who have suggested that the ‘coach restaurant’ be set up at Tiruchy railway junction instead. “Establishing such a facility at Tiruchy railway junction premises would undoubtedly capture the attention of numerous passengers who would certainly avail themselves of such an experience,” commented Ganesh Kumar, a railway passenger. The move comes amidst a wave of coach restaurants being set up in stations across the country. In 2021, a coach restaurant was set up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Jalpaguri station in West Bengal got a coach restaurant in 2022. A month ago, Charbagh railway station in Lucknow also got its own coach restaurant. Hence, confided several railway officials to TNIE, it would be more suitable to set up the restaurant on wheels within the station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Numerous residents have pointed out that establishing the facility near the railway museum would not garner enough exposure for the project. “There is a bus shelter in front of the railway museum, and the bus waiting area often obstructs the view of the museum from the general public. Such a location may not be ideal. The Tiruchy division should emulate the Chennai railway division and position the coach restaurant within the railway station premises,” remarked R Arumugam, a resident. Meanwhile, senior railway officials said they will consider the proposal, which is currently in the initial stages of discussion.