Home States Tamil Nadu

Set up coach restaurant at Tiruchy station, not railway museum, say locals

The move comes amidst a wave of coach restaurants being set up in stations across the country.

Published: 08th September 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy Railway station used for representational purpose.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy railway division is planning to set up a restaurant in a railway coach on the lines of a similar coach newly opened at Chennai’s Dr MGR Central Station. But its decision to situate the restaurant at the railway museum has not enthused local residents and passengers, who have suggested that the ‘coach restaurant’ be set up at Tiruchy railway junction instead.

“Establishing such a facility at Tiruchy railway junction premises would undoubtedly capture the attention of numerous passengers who would certainly avail themselves of such an experience,” commented Ganesh Kumar, a railway passenger. The move comes amidst a wave of coach restaurants being set up in stations across the country.

In 2021, a coach restaurant was set up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Jalpaguri station in West Bengal got a coach restaurant in 2022. A month ago, Charbagh railway station in Lucknow also got its own coach restaurant. Hence, confided several railway officials to TNIE, it would be more suitable to set up the restaurant on wheels within the station.

Numerous residents have pointed out that establishing the facility near the railway museum would not garner enough exposure for the project. “There is a bus shelter in front of the railway museum, and the bus waiting area often obstructs the view of the museum from the general public.

Such a location may not be ideal. The Tiruchy division should emulate the Chennai railway division and position the coach restaurant within the railway station premises,” remarked R Arumugam, a resident. Meanwhile, senior railway officials said they will consider the proposal, which is currently in the initial stages of discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway station Dr MGR Central Station railway museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp