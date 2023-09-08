Udhayanidhi Stalin not for legal action against acharya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has requested the DMK cadre not to pursue legal action against Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya, who announced a bounty for his head or burned his effigy and posters.

In a press statement, Udhayanidhi criticised the BJP, saying, “For the past nine years, all your (BJP) promises have been empty pledges.

The entire country is now questioning what you have done for our welfare under the rule of an unarmed, authoritarian government. In this context, BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association as ‘inciting genocide.’ They see it as a shield to protect themselves.”

Expressing his desire to abstain from retaliatory actions, Udhayanidhi explained, “In all fairness, I could be the one filing criminal and other legal cases against them for spreading defamatory statements while holding respected positions. However, I understand that this is their way of survival. They don’t know any other way to survive, so I have chosen not to pursue such actions.”

Reaffirming his stance on religion, Udhayanidhi emphasised, “It is widely recognised that we are not adversaries of any religion. I would like to echo Anna’s views on religion, which remain relevant today. If religion guides people toward equality and teaches them fraternity, then count me as a spiritualist. If a religion divides people along caste lines, promotes untouchability, and endorses servitude, I would be the first to oppose such a religion.”

Criticising Narendra Modi for his perceived lack of substantial action, Udhayanidhi said, “Without comprehending any of these issues, Modi and his associates rely solely on slander to contest elections. It is a sorry state of affairs. Over the past nine years, Modi has achieved very little. Occasionally, he demonetised currency, constructed a wall to conceal huts, built a new Parliament building, and placed a sceptre there. He has played around with renaming the country and stood at the border while the white flag flutters.”

‘I understand this is their way of survival’

“In all fairness, I can be the one filing criminal and other legal cases against them for spreading defamatory statements while holding respected positions. However, I understand that this is their way of survival,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin

