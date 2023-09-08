Using political power to grab land day-light robbery: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the misuse of political power to grab the land of the common man, the Madras High Court has said it would not remain a mute spectator to such incidents of such ‘day-light robbery’.

“Using political power and influence to grab land from the powerless common man is nothing short of day-light robbery,” said Justice SM Subramanian recently while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by an elderly woman seeking action for retrieving her property from a DMK local leader in Chennai.

The judge observed a common man may seem powerless in front of the society but his rights are “constitutionally protected”.

“The courts will not remain (mute) spectators, especially, when citizens’ right to carry on with a peaceful life under Article 21 of the Constitution is threatened,” he warned. The observations were made on contempt of court petition filed by an elderly woman seeking help to get a local DMK functionary, S Ramalingam, vacated from her building at T Nagar in Chennai.

Following a recent order of the court, he was evicted from the building with the aid of the police.

Noting that Ramalingam has not been appearing before the court during the hearing, the judge directed him to be present on the next date of hearing, September 11.

Illegal banners: Fresh status report on action against erring officials

Chennai: The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Thursday sought the state government to file a fresh status report on the action taken against government officials allowing installation of illegal flex banners in the state. When a batch of petitions seeking action against erecting illegal flex banners and punishing the officials who allowed installing such banners- in the wake of deaths caused by banners and flag poles in Chennai and Villupuram- came up for hearing, the government informed the court that departmental actions, including suspension from service, have been taken against the erring officials. Subsequently, the bench sought a fresh status report enlisting the departmental and criminal action initiated against the erring officials. ens.

