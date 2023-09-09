Actor-director Marimuthu passes away

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Red Sandal Wood, passed away on Friday after a heart attack. He also acted in Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer.

The 57-year-old actor suffered a heart attack while reportedly dubbing for Sun TV’s series Ethir Neechal, in which he plays the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasegaran, a character which had become his calling card in recent times.

After assisting directors including Mani Ratnam, Rajkiran, Seeman, SJ Suryah, and Vasanth, Marimuthu made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum (2008). He went on to direct another movie, Pulivaal (2014), a remake of the 2011 Malayalam movie Chaappa Kurishu, following which he pursued a career in acting.

Having starred alongside the likes of Kamal Haasan (Vikram), Vijay (Bairavaa), Dhanush (Kodi, Atrangi Re) and Mammootty (Shylock), Marimuthu gave compelling performances in films, which cemented his status as a prominent supporting actor. The actor got into controversy for his comments on the MeToo movement.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of various political parties, including O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled the demise of the actor.

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Red Sandal Wood, passed away on Friday after a heart attack. He also acted in Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer. The 57-year-old actor suffered a heart attack while reportedly dubbing for Sun TV’s series Ethir Neechal, in which he plays the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasegaran, a character which had become his calling card in recent times. After assisting directors including Mani Ratnam, Rajkiran, Seeman, SJ Suryah, and Vasanth, Marimuthu made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum (2008). He went on to direct another movie, Pulivaal (2014), a remake of the 2011 Malayalam movie Chaappa Kurishu, following which he pursued a career in acting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Having starred alongside the likes of Kamal Haasan (Vikram), Vijay (Bairavaa), Dhanush (Kodi, Atrangi Re) and Mammootty (Shylock), Marimuthu gave compelling performances in films, which cemented his status as a prominent supporting actor. The actor got into controversy for his comments on the MeToo movement. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of various political parties, including O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled the demise of the actor.