Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor-director Marimuthu passes away

The 57-year-old actor suffered a heart attack while reportedly dubbing for Sun TV’s series Ethir Neechal, in which he plays the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasegaran.

Published: 09th September 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Red Sandal Wood, passed away on Friday after a heart attack. He also acted in Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer.

The 57-year-old actor suffered a heart attack while reportedly dubbing for Sun TV’s series Ethir Neechal, in which he plays the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasegaran, a character which had become his calling card in recent times.

After assisting directors including Mani Ratnam, Rajkiran, Seeman, SJ Suryah, and Vasanth, Marimuthu made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum (2008). He went on to direct another movie, Pulivaal (2014), a remake of the 2011 Malayalam movie Chaappa Kurishu, following which he pursued a career in acting.

Having starred alongside the likes of Kamal Haasan (Vikram), Vijay (Bairavaa), Dhanush (Kodi, Atrangi Re) and Mammootty (Shylock), Marimuthu gave compelling performances in films, which cemented his status as a prominent supporting actor. The actor got into controversy for his comments on the MeToo movement. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of various political parties, including O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled the demise of the actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Marimuthu Actor-filmmaker Ethir Neechal heart attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp