CM Stalin opens three new warehouses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated newly-constructed warehouses and laid foundation stones for constructing two new ones in the state through video conference from the secretariat on Friday.

With an aim to increase the storage facility for farmers and traders of the state, Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation( TNWC) has constructed three new warehouses at Pudukkottai, Ranipet and Madurai districts with the capacity of each 3,400 MT at the cost of Rs 7.20 crore.

The warehouses were constructed following the announcement of Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Department R Sakkarapani during his reply to the demand for grants for his department during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Stalin also laid stones for constructing two warehouses in the Tirupur and Tiruppathur districts at a cost of Rs 6.4 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister handed over job orders to 53 persons, who were given jobs in the corporation on compassionate grounds. Minister for Food and Consumer Protection R Sakkarapani, TNWC chairman B Ranganathan and others were present on the occasion.

