Coimbatore corporation expedites pipeline work on Sukrawarpettai road

After TNIE reported the plight of motorists on August 26, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said he would take steps to address the issue.

Published: 09th September 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 09:45 AM

After TNIE's report, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun expediting the 24x7 pipeline installation work on the Sukrawarpettai stretch. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started expediting the pipeline installation work on Sukrawarpettai Mill road after TNIE reported slow progress and unannounced traffic diversion on the 500-metre stretch. The civic body officials will close the road for three days to complete the work.

The corporation has been carrying out a 24x7 drinking water supply project in the old core 60 wards of the city. As part of the project, officials closed the Sukrawarpettai Mill road in wards 71 and 80 of the central zone last week to install pipelines. However, officials closed the road for vehicle movement without prior information and diverted the traffic to Mettupalayam road and other small roads. Later, the road was opened following criticism from the public.

After TNIE reported the plight of motorists on August 26, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said he would take steps to address the issue. Now, the civic body has announced the closure of the stretch between Sukrawarpettai and Telugu Street till Sunday at 10 pm, in order to finish the work.

“All heavy vehicles proceeding towards Gandhi Park from Sukrwarpettai have been told to take a detour and reach Thadagam road via Mettupalayam road and Thiruvenkatasamy road. Also, heavy vehicles going to Raja Street via Telugu Street should take Chetti Street via Town Hall and proceed to Gandhi Park via Sullivan Street. We request the public to cooperate with the civic body,” Prathap said.

