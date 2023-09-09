Construction firm accused of stealing soil in Tiruppur

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In shocking news, social activists have alleged that a construction company reportedly stole several loads of soil collected during road construction without informing Tiruppur city corporation.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist A Saravanan said, "The contractors were deployed for road construction and reportedly dug 2-3 feet of soil in several streets in Palanisamy Nagar, RK Nagar.

The digging was enabled to create space for filling a layer of blue metals and bitumen was added on the top section for the past several days. Since the soil will interrupt the work, they will be moved to another location. But, in this case, the workers of the contractors reportedly dumped soil in Mummoorthy Nagar. Unfortunately, a construction company illegally stole the soil without informing Tiruppur city corporation."



Another Social Activist A Vellaisamy said, "The contractor reportedly dumped 90 loads of soil in an open site in Mummoorthy Nagar last week. The workers from a construction company using tractors illegally took the sand and placed it in their site which is just 1 kilometre. Later, residents noticed the movement and stopped the stealing. Some ward councillors raised the issue with Tiruppur City Corporation, but no action was taken."



Meanwhile, the Proprietor of the construction company refuted the allegations.

The company's proprietor Nagamani said, "No such things happened and we aren't involved in the incident. These are complete rumors. We will face the issue legally since we are needlessly dragged into the issue."

An official from Tiruppur City Corporation said, "Around 60 loads of sand was dumped in a site in Mummoorthy Nagar in Tiruppur city, and was illegally taken. An inquiry has been launched into the issue, besides, we have lodged a complaint against the construction company in Anupparpalayam Police Station. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken."

TIRUPPUR: In shocking news, social activists have alleged that a construction company reportedly stole several loads of soil collected during road construction without informing Tiruppur city corporation. Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist A Saravanan said, "The contractors were deployed for road construction and reportedly dug 2-3 feet of soil in several streets in Palanisamy Nagar, RK Nagar. The digging was enabled to create space for filling a layer of blue metals and bitumen was added on the top section for the past several days. Since the soil will interrupt the work, they will be moved to another location. But, in this case, the workers of the contractors reportedly dumped soil in Mummoorthy Nagar. Unfortunately, a construction company illegally stole the soil without informing Tiruppur city corporation." Another Social Activist A Vellaisamy said, "The contractor reportedly dumped 90 loads of soil in an open site in Mummoorthy Nagar last week. The workers from a construction company using tractors illegally took the sand and placed it in their site which is just 1 kilometre. Later, residents noticed the movement and stopped the stealing. Some ward councillors raised the issue with Tiruppur City Corporation, but no action was taken." Meanwhile, the Proprietor of the construction company refuted the allegations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The company's proprietor Nagamani said, "No such things happened and we aren't involved in the incident. These are complete rumors. We will face the issue legally since we are needlessly dragged into the issue." An official from Tiruppur City Corporation said, "Around 60 loads of sand was dumped in a site in Mummoorthy Nagar in Tiruppur city, and was illegally taken. An inquiry has been launched into the issue, besides, we have lodged a complaint against the construction company in Anupparpalayam Police Station. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken."