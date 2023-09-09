Crystal meth worth Rs 5 crore seized in Ramanathapuram, four arrested

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram police foiled an attempt to smuggle six kg ICE (Methamphetamine) drug into Sri Lanka in the wee hours of Friday and arrested four suspects in connection with the case.

Based on a tip-off about circulation of crystal meth, a special team searched the house of Sethuraja in Vedalai and found about six packets of the contraband, each packet weighing one kg. Following primary investigation, Sethuraja’s son Naga Kumar (26) and his relative Shakthivel (25) of Vedalai area were arrested.

‘The two bought the contraband from Chennai and planned to smuggle it to Sri Lanka using a boat. Both the accused persons were booked under section 8(c), 22(c), 23(c), 25, 28,29(1) of the NDPS Act. Nagakumar’s mother Mariammal (46) and another person identified as Packiyaraj (29) were also arrested by the police for aiding the duo in smuggling the contraband,” added sources.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police said a special team has been formed to arrest the accused person from whom the duo has bought the contraband in Chennai. All four has been remanded.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram police foiled an attempt to smuggle six kg ICE (Methamphetamine) drug into Sri Lanka in the wee hours of Friday and arrested four suspects in connection with the case. Based on a tip-off about circulation of crystal meth, a special team searched the house of Sethuraja in Vedalai and found about six packets of the contraband, each packet weighing one kg. Following primary investigation, Sethuraja’s son Naga Kumar (26) and his relative Shakthivel (25) of Vedalai area were arrested. ‘The two bought the contraband from Chennai and planned to smuggle it to Sri Lanka using a boat. Both the accused persons were booked under section 8(c), 22(c), 23(c), 25, 28,29(1) of the NDPS Act. Nagakumar’s mother Mariammal (46) and another person identified as Packiyaraj (29) were also arrested by the police for aiding the duo in smuggling the contraband,” added sources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police said a special team has been formed to arrest the accused person from whom the duo has bought the contraband in Chennai. All four has been remanded.