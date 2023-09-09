Home States Tamil Nadu

EB cable shock: Madras HC upholds `15L relief for boy

On October 3, 2011, when the boy was playing in a ground, he came in contact with a high tension electric wire, which left both his hands and a part of his left foot charred.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

On October 3, 2011, when the boy was playing in a ground, he came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, which left both his hands and a part of his left foot charred.

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently confirmed an order passed by the high court in 2017, awarding `15 lakh compensation to a boy who suffered severe injuries resulting in amputation of his hands, after he accidentally touched a high-tension electric wire while playing in a playground near a Government Primary Health Centre at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram in 2011.

A Bench of justices Anita Sumanth and R Vijayakumar passed the order on an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in 2018, challenging the order of compensation. The boy was the son of a fisherman residing in the area which was situated near the sea. He was studying in a government high school.

On October 3, 2011, when the boy was playing in a ground, he came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, which left both his hands and a part of his left foot charred. Despite medical treatment, the boy lost his hands and a toe of his foot, resulting in 90% permanent disability. Claiming that the entire incident happened due to the negligence of the electricity department officials, the boy’s father moved a plea in the high court in 2013, seeking compensation.

The petition was allowed by the high court, challenging which the TNEB has filed the appeal. TNEB officials claimed that the electric wire had only ‘sagged’ and waved due to heavy winds and not ‘snapped’ as alleged by the petitioner. But the judges observed that whether it was a sag or snap is immaterial in the matter as the sagging of the wire should not be to the extent that it dips enough to interfere with the movement of persons or pose a threat to one’s life or limb.

If the authorities had carried out proper and regular maintenance as claimed, the flaw in the electric line should have been seen and corrected, the judges pointed out and dismissed the appeal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
charred electric wire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp