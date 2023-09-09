Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Kuruvai wilts, farmers plan stir in 8 dists on Sept 20 for Cauvery water

The meeting of the movement, comprising 11 various farmers organisations, held in Thanjavur on Friday passed a resolution to this effect.

Published: 09th September 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

With not enough water to start samba cultivation the farm lands are lying barren; a cattle is taking rest in an empty land at Vayalur near Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a bid to exert pressure on Karnataka government to release Cauvery water due for Tamil Nadu, thereby saving kuruvai paddy and commencing samba paddy cultivation, Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection has decided to organise protests in eight districts on September 20. The meeting of the movement, comprising 11 various farmers organisations, held in Thanjavur on Friday passed a resolution to this effect.

Elaborating the decision made in the meeting P Shanmugam, president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association said as the prescribed quantum of water was not released by Karnataka, the kuruvai paddy cultivated in lakhs of acres in Cauvery delta districts have wilted.“Farmers are also reluctant to commence the samba paddy cultivation as there was no significant inflow of water in the Cauvery from Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility to clarify whether farmers could take up samba paddy cultivation or not,” Shanmugam said. 

The farmer leader pointed out even from the beginning of this water year (June), Karnataka did not release water to Tamil Nadu as per monthly schedule. “Even after the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Supreme Court, the ruling and the opposition parties and farmers organisations in Karnataka are staging protests against releasing water to Tamil Nadu. This is condemnable,” Shanmugam added. 

He said the meeting has demanded the state government to disburse Rs 35,000 per acre as compensation to all farmers who have lost their kuruvai paddy. It also urged the union and state governments to take steps to ensure Cauvery water to TN as per monthly schedule. If Karnataka failed to release water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), the authority should take over the control of the reservoirs in Karnataka and release the water due for Tamil Nadu, Shanmugam added. 

Reiterating these demands, the farmers, farm workers will hold protests on September 20 in the district headquarters of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, he said. General secretaries of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association PS Masilamani (CPI affiliated), Sami Natarajan (CPM affiliated), KV Elankeeran, president of Federation of Cauvery Delta irrigation water users association were among those present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery water kuruvai paddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp