No welfare works taken up in Madurai's Thirumangalam: AIADMK leader accuses DMK

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar on Friday alleged that no development work has been carried out in his Thirumangalam constituency in Madurai.



Additional Collector Monika Rana conducted a review meeting in Thirumangalam, in which Udhayakumar also took part. Following this, he submitted a petition stating that no proper works had been taken up under the MGNREGA scheme in his constituency over the past two years.



Alleging that the DMK government has been showcasing partiality, he said no fund has been allocated for carrying out the developmental works in the constituency, and added that there is a water crisis in the union panchayats.



The former minister added that several works that were announced in the previous AIADMK regime remain incomplete.

"With regard to the overbridge works on the Thirumangalam-Periya Alangaulam Road, only the foundation stone has been laid. Whereas the new bus stand work is yet to begin," he said.



He further questioned why the Kappalur tollgate has not been removed, since the DMK had assured to do so when they came into power and added that a hunger strike would be staged if the works are delayed further.

