 Pondy banner menace: District Magistrate orders banners, cut-outs be pulled down 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Following the social and political backlash over the death of an elderly man allegedly due to the banner menace in Puducherry, District Collector cum District Magistrate (DCDM) E Vallavan on Friday issued an order directing the Public Works Department and local bodies to immediately remove banners, cut-outs, hoardings, scaffolding, and flag poles along the major road junctions.



These include Rajiv Gandhi square, Indira Gandhi square, Shivaji square, Marapalam junction, Anna square, Venkatasubba Reddiyar square, Thiyagi Subbaiyah square, Ajantha signal junction, Murungapakkam junction etc, and major roads, junctions and median on roads.



In the order, DCDM Vallavan said the presence of unauthorised flex banners, cut-outs, flag poles, scaffolding, and hoardings in public places have caused traffic bottlenecks and jeopardised pedestrians. Hence, it is necessary to remove them. The concerned officials of PWD and local bodies have to form teams and carry out the work immediately. Further, the penalty has to be raised against those encroaching roadsides with banners. The Superintendent of Police has been directed to arrange for additional police force wherever requested by the PWD and local bodies and ensure that the Station House Officers receive complaints and take action promptly.



During the removal of banners, the poles/scaffoldings used for the erection of banners shall also be removed without causing inconveniences to users. The police must support the drive. Traffic police have to prevent erecting banners/cutouts at the signals hereon.



The sub-divisional magistrate concerned shall deploy revenue officials for the anti-encroachment drive. As a preventive measure, the police in beat and traffic have to prohibit the erection of banners at road junctions.

