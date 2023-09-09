TN: 13-year-old boy braves all odds, saves two children from drowning

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 13-year-old boy in the district has come in for appreciation from his village residents and the police after he recently braved all odds to rescue two children from drowning in a pond at Vaiyampatti near Manapparai.

While the teenager, P Sabareesan, managed to rescue two of them, a 12-year-old girl perished in the incident on Wednesday night. According to the police, M Viswajothi of Kadappamarathupatti near Vaiyampatti, along with her elder sibling Mahara Jothi and friends Devadarshini and Ravi Prakash, late on Wednesday headed to the pond to play.

There, Viswajothi, Devadarshini and Prakash wandered into the deep portion of the waterbody and were stuck. Viswajothi’s neighbour Sabareesan, who was at the spot, saw the three struggling to come out from the water and jumped into the pond.

While he managed to save Devadarshini and Prakash, locals on hearing the children’s cries joined in the rescue operation and brought to the bund an unconscious Viswajyothi. She was taken to the Manapparai government hospital but was declared brought dead.

Vaiyampatti police registered a case.

