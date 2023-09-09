TN: Culprits behind cow dung in school’s water tank found to be two children

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar West Police on Friday identified two students who were allegedly involved in mixing cow dung at a middle school’s water tank recently. Sources said that after the repeated instances of cow dung being mixed in the water tank of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnamoopanpati, the villagers lodged a complaint at the police station. Following this, a case was registered on Thursday and the police began an investigation.

Police sources said that they identified two students in connection with the act.

“While one of the students brought the cow dung and mixed it in the water, another student accompanied him. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the student who performed the act had done it playfully and was unaware of the consequences and the subsequent health hazards that people might encounter when they ingested the water,” the police said.

“We also got to know that there is an ongoing issue in the child’s family, and counselling was given to his parents,” sources said. Following the police inquiry, an inquiry was conducted by the officials from the Child Welfare Committee and later a report was submitted to the magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, following which the children were warned and let free, the police added.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar West Police on Friday identified two students who were allegedly involved in mixing cow dung at a middle school’s water tank recently. Sources said that after the repeated instances of cow dung being mixed in the water tank of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnamoopanpati, the villagers lodged a complaint at the police station. Following this, a case was registered on Thursday and the police began an investigation. Police sources said that they identified two students in connection with the act. “While one of the students brought the cow dung and mixed it in the water, another student accompanied him. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the student who performed the act had done it playfully and was unaware of the consequences and the subsequent health hazards that people might encounter when they ingested the water,” the police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We also got to know that there is an ongoing issue in the child’s family, and counselling was given to his parents,” sources said. Following the police inquiry, an inquiry was conducted by the officials from the Child Welfare Committee and later a report was submitted to the magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, following which the children were warned and let free, the police added.