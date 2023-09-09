 TN: Get driving licence at your doorstep soon 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To reduce complaints of bribery and improve public services at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the state transport department has decided to introduce home-delivery of new driving licences, renewed licences, registration certificates, and other documents.

Modalities for implementing the proposal have been finalised at a recent meeting held between officials of the transport commissionerate and India Post. “The proposal has been submitted to the government for its approval,” an officer said.

The move comes a year after the department decided to offer contactless option for 42 services, including change of address, name, photo, or signature on learner’s licence, issuance of duplicate driving licences, amending the date of birth on driving licences, and duplicate LLRs. Contactless services, which can be accessed online through Vahan portal by undergoing Aadhaar authentication using OTP, eliminates the need for people to physically visit the RTOs.

A large number of applicants still apply for LLR and other services through the conventional method. “The move is aimed at encouraging such applicants to choose contactless services. A nominal fee will be charged for home-delivery,” the official said.

Licences only handed over in person now

Tamil Nadu has 91 RTOs and 54 unit offices through which an average of 60,000 new driving licences, LLR, and other documents are issued every month. Of the 42 contactless services, 22 pertain to drivers’ and conductors’ licences, and the rest are associated with motor vehicles and permits.

Last year, the department suspended five employees attached to Tambaram RTO after 32 registration certificate smart cards went missing. Following an inquiry, the department imposed restriction on entry of touts and staffs of driving schools into RTOs.

A vehicle inspector from Chennai said, “Currently, four-wheeler and two-wheeler DLs including those that are applied through driving schools are handed over only to the applicants. Access to these documents (smart cards) is also restricted to only a few officials.

42 services contactless

TN transport dept offers contactless option for 42 services, including change of address, name, photo, or signature on learner’s licence, issuing duplicate DL and amending date of birth

