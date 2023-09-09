TN man electrocuted after snapped wire sparks fire in van

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old man was electrocuted when he tried to douse a fire in his van that was ignited by a snapped high-tension electric line near Kavundampalayam. His wife who tried to save him suffered injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The incident happened around 2.30 am on Saturday, Kavundampalayam police said.

As per police, S Marimuthu of MGR Colony in Edayarpalayam parked his vehicle in front of his residence on Thursday night. Around 2.30 am, he heard a tyre burst and came out and saw the two rear wheels on fire. He went inside the house and brought a bucketful of water and splashed it on one of the tyres without noticing the snapped 11kV electric wire. Police said the wire from a transformer snapped and fell on the vehicle. Due to the heat produced by the wire, the tyres caught fire. Marimuthu screamed as he suffered an electric shock. His wife Bakiyam (45) tried to rescue him but was also electrocuted. She suffered around 45% burn injuries, said police.

Hearing their screams, neighbours came out and saw what happened and alerted TANGEDCO officials who disconnected the power supply. Fire and rescue services personnel put out the fire. Kavundampalayam police sent the dead body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem and admitted Bakiyam there. TANGEDCO has initiated an inquiry.

