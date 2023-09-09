TN: Tahsildar submits report to Collector on violation of mineral vehicles

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In his recent report submitted to District Collector K P Karthikeyan and Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohamed Shabbir Alam, Radhapuram Tahsildar K Vallinayagam said the officials of the coordination committee have decided to take action against the overloaded mineral-laden trucks from the stone quarries of Erukkanthurai revenue village 1 and 2.



Earlier, advocate Dhanasekaran had petitioned the state government demanding action against the violations of 12 stone quarries functioning in the Erukkanthurai village, and the overloaded mineral trucks passing through their village violating the road rules. Based on his petition, the tahsildar convened the coordination committee meeting.



"The officials and police personnel have been instructed to conduct a joint operation to check if there is any violation on transportation of minerals and to impose a fine on vehicles violating the rules. The people of Erukkanthurai complained that about 2,500 mineral vehicles pass through their village daily. The number of vehicles passing the village will be limited and steps will be taken to direct these vehicles through an alternate route," said the Tahsildar in his report.

