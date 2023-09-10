‘Complaint logbook missing from TNSTC buses’: Drivers

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) drivers have urged the corporation to maintain the logbook used by drivers to register complaints related to buses. They said due to lack of maintenance, they are facing difficulty as buses remain unrepaired sometimes.

N Ravikumar, a driver from Ondipudur depot, said, “Earlier, each bus was provided with a logbook to write about bus-related complaints. During completion of the duty, drivers hand it over to depot administration to rectify the issues. But now, the book is not being provided to every bus.”

M Anburaj, a union member said, “Till 2008, logbooks were kept in all buses and later they were dumped in the depot. Drivers, after completing the duty at around 11 pm, have to wait at least 20 minutes to get the logbook to register the complaint. Due to this, drivers avoid noticing any issues related to the bus. The depot administration is also not showing any interest to rectify the issues.” He stated that passengers are suffering due to increasing buses breakdowns.

When contacted, S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore region, said, “As logbooks keep getting lost from buses, they are maintained in depots. We are encouraging drivers to report complaints on buses after their shift. Our managing director has even made a circular asking drivers to report grievances related to buses in the logbook immediately for the betterment of the operation.”

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) drivers have urged the corporation to maintain the logbook used by drivers to register complaints related to buses. They said due to lack of maintenance, they are facing difficulty as buses remain unrepaired sometimes. N Ravikumar, a driver from Ondipudur depot, said, “Earlier, each bus was provided with a logbook to write about bus-related complaints. During completion of the duty, drivers hand it over to depot administration to rectify the issues. But now, the book is not being provided to every bus.” M Anburaj, a union member said, “Till 2008, logbooks were kept in all buses and later they were dumped in the depot. Drivers, after completing the duty at around 11 pm, have to wait at least 20 minutes to get the logbook to register the complaint. Due to this, drivers avoid noticing any issues related to the bus. The depot administration is also not showing any interest to rectify the issues.” He stated that passengers are suffering due to increasing buses breakdowns.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted, S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore region, said, “As logbooks keep getting lost from buses, they are maintained in depots. We are encouraging drivers to report complaints on buses after their shift. Our managing director has even made a circular asking drivers to report grievances related to buses in the logbook immediately for the betterment of the operation.”