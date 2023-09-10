Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK functionary shot in Vriddhachalam, eight arrested

Three police teams were formed under the supervision of Vriddhachalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Arokiyaraj to nab the accused who were hiding.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A DMK functionary and social activist was shot by a gang in Vriddhachalam on Friday. T Ilayaraja (48) of Manavalanallur village is now undergoing treatment while the police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident.

According to sources, Ilayaraja is an active DMK functionary who also operates an old-age/children's home Vallalar Kudil. When he was about to enter the car after inspecting his farmland near the village on Friday evening, a group of individuals arrived in cars and two-wheelers and two of them opened fire at Ilayaraja. Ilayaraja managed to get into his car and drove to the government hospital in Vriddhachalam.

Subsequently, he was transferred to JIPMER, Puducherry for further medical care.In his statement to the police, Ilayaraja said R Pugazhendi (27) and his brother R Adalarasu (25) were among those responsible for the attack due to longstanding enmity. Further investigation pointed to political and personal disputes leading to the crime.

Three police teams were formed under the supervision of Vriddhachalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Arokiyaraj to nab the accused who were hiding. They located and arrested T Gopurapuram, R Adalarasu, R Pugazhendi, Suriya, Arun (25), Saravanan (25), Vijayakumar (25), and Sathishwaran (29). Two pistols, a car, two scooters, and iron rods were confiscated by the police.

Sources said, initial inquiries suggest the two brothers had acquired the handguns from an individual in Chennai, each for Rs 1.5 lakh, with assistance from Vijayakumar. However, investigators have yet to confirm these details and continue the probe. The incident has caused tension in Vriddhachalam. Ilayaraja's father, R Thiyagarajan, had served as a two-time MLA of the Vriddhachalam assembly constituency from 1984 to 1991 and was a prominent leader in the Congress party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK functionary Vriddhachalam shot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp