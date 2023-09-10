DMK functionary shot in Vriddhachalam, eight arrested

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A DMK functionary and social activist was shot by a gang in Vriddhachalam on Friday. T Ilayaraja (48) of Manavalanallur village is now undergoing treatment while the police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident.

According to sources, Ilayaraja is an active DMK functionary who also operates an old-age/children's home Vallalar Kudil. When he was about to enter the car after inspecting his farmland near the village on Friday evening, a group of individuals arrived in cars and two-wheelers and two of them opened fire at Ilayaraja. Ilayaraja managed to get into his car and drove to the government hospital in Vriddhachalam.

Subsequently, he was transferred to JIPMER, Puducherry for further medical care.In his statement to the police, Ilayaraja said R Pugazhendi (27) and his brother R Adalarasu (25) were among those responsible for the attack due to longstanding enmity. Further investigation pointed to political and personal disputes leading to the crime.

Three police teams were formed under the supervision of Vriddhachalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Arokiyaraj to nab the accused who were hiding. They located and arrested T Gopurapuram, R Adalarasu, R Pugazhendi, Suriya, Arun (25), Saravanan (25), Vijayakumar (25), and Sathishwaran (29). Two pistols, a car, two scooters, and iron rods were confiscated by the police.

Sources said, initial inquiries suggest the two brothers had acquired the handguns from an individual in Chennai, each for Rs 1.5 lakh, with assistance from Vijayakumar. However, investigators have yet to confirm these details and continue the probe. The incident has caused tension in Vriddhachalam. Ilayaraja's father, R Thiyagarajan, had served as a two-time MLA of the Vriddhachalam assembly constituency from 1984 to 1991 and was a prominent leader in the Congress party.

