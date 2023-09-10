DVAC files case against NRHM officials for procuring substandard medicines in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday registered a case against officials of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) for the procurement of substandard medicines in 2019, which caused a loss of around Rs 44,03,252 lakh to the government and caused health problems in children and pregnant women.

According to the recent complaint filed by Marie Josphin Chitra, a health department officer on special duty, Sairam Agency of Uruvaiyaru and Sri Batmajothi Enterprises of Kurumampet had supplied various medicines in 2019 which were administered to pregnant women by Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and educational institutions.

It was later found these medicines contained sediments and emanated a pungent smell. The Vitamin A solutions were found intolerant to children causing vomiting. The medicines were of substandard quality with issues in efficacy and changing colour. Iron and folic acid tablets, syrup and injections, calcium plus D3 tablets, iron sucrose injections, and oral glucose were some of the medicines.

An internal inquiry by the health department in 2021 revealed irregularities in purchase following which the two suppliers were barred for three years. They also found the agencies were run by the wife and a friend of the pharmacist, S Natarajan, who was later terminated from service. However, no criminal action was taken against any of them.

The recent complaint by the health department was lodged on the directions of the chief secretary who is also the chief vigilance officer of Puducherry. Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and several sections of the IPC against Natarajan and other officials of the NRHM for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

