Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC files case against NRHM officials for procuring substandard medicines in Puducherry

The recent complaint by the health department was lodged on the directions of the chief secretary who is also the chief vigilance officer of Puducherry.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, disproportionate assets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday registered a case against officials of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) for the procurement of substandard medicines in 2019, which caused a loss of around Rs 44,03,252 lakh to the government and caused health problems in children and pregnant women.

According to the recent complaint filed by Marie Josphin Chitra, a health department officer on special duty, Sairam Agency of Uruvaiyaru and Sri Batmajothi Enterprises of Kurumampet had supplied various medicines in 2019 which were administered to pregnant women by Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and educational institutions.

It was later found these medicines contained sediments and emanated a pungent smell. The Vitamin A solutions were found intolerant to children causing vomiting. The medicines were of substandard quality with issues in efficacy and changing colour. Iron and folic acid tablets, syrup and injections, calcium plus D3 tablets, iron sucrose injections, and oral glucose were some of the medicines.

An internal inquiry by the health department in 2021 revealed irregularities in purchase following which the two suppliers were barred for three years. They also found the agencies were run by the wife and a friend of the pharmacist, S Natarajan, who was later terminated from service. However, no criminal action was taken against any of them.

The recent complaint by the health department was lodged on the directions of the chief secretary who is also the chief vigilance officer of Puducherry. Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and several sections of the IPC against Natarajan and other officials of the NRHM for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp