Elderly couple hacked to death inside home in TN's Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: An elderly couple was hacked to death inside their home near Chennimalai in Erode. The district police have formed five special teams to nab the culprits, who fled with gold jewels after the murder. The deceased were identified as Muthusamy (81) and his wife Samiyathal (74).

According to police, Muthuswamy, a farmer, and his wife lived alone in a farmhouse. On Saturday morning, their grandson Ajit found them in a pool of blood, following which the neighbours alerted the Chennimalai police.

A police team led by SP G Jawahar arrived at the scene and began the probe. A sniffer dog was deployed, fingerprints were collected and the bodies were sent to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

“The incident must have taken place between 7.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday. The house was not equipped with a surveillance camera. Unidentified men broke open the door and entered the house. We suspect they may have killed the couple using an iron rod and a sickle. Ten sovereigns of gold jewels worn by Samiyathal have gone missing. CCTV footage has been collected from nearby areas,” SP Jawahar said, adding that it is a murder for gain.

