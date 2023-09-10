Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly couple hacked to death inside home in TN's Erode

On Saturday morning, their grandson Ajit found them in a pool of blood, following which the neighbours alerted the Chennimalai police.

Published: 10th September 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ERODE: An elderly couple was hacked to death inside their home near Chennimalai in Erode. The district police have formed five special teams to nab the culprits, who fled with gold jewels after the murder. The deceased were identified as Muthusamy (81) and his wife Samiyathal (74).

According to police, Muthuswamy, a farmer, and his wife lived alone in a farmhouse. On Saturday morning, their grandson Ajit found them in a pool of blood, following which the neighbours alerted the Chennimalai police.

A police team led by SP G Jawahar arrived at the scene and began the probe. A sniffer dog was deployed, fingerprints were collected and the bodies were sent to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

“The incident must have taken place between 7.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday. The house was not equipped with a surveillance camera. Unidentified men broke open the door and entered the house. We suspect they may have killed the couple using an iron rod and a sickle. Ten sovereigns of gold jewels worn by Samiyathal have gone missing. CCTV footage has been collected from nearby areas,” SP Jawahar said, adding that it is a murder for gain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elderly couple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp