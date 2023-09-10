‘Not just food, kids must give parents dignified life’: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is the obligation of children to maintain their parents not only by providing food and shelter but also by ensuring that they lead a normal life with security and dignity, the Madras High Court stated while upholding an order by Tirupur RDO cancelling a property settlement deed executed by a woman to her son.

“The obligation of the children to maintain his or her parents extends to the needs of such parents so that they lead a normal life. Therefore, it is an obligation on the part of the children to maintain parents,” the order by Justice SM Subramaniam states.

Saying the competent authorities of the government are expected to ensure that senior citizens and their life and dignity are protected, the judge noted that under the Senior Citizens Act, it is the duty of the district collector to ensure the life and property of such citizens are protected.

“The complaint filed by the senior citizen cannot be treated lightly; all appropriate actions are to be initiated to provide safety, and security and to protect the dignity of the senior citizen,” the judge said.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by Mohammed Dayan of Tirupur seeking to revoke the order of the RDO to cancel the property settlement deed executed by his mother Zakira Begum on the promise that he will pay equal shares to his siblings and provide maintenance to her and her husband. When he failed to pay the shares and provide maintenance, she approached the RDO.

