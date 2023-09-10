Home States Tamil Nadu

Power transmission lines on arterial roads in TN's Karaikal to be moved underground

Such works for other projects like potable water pipeline laying drew criticism in the past as traffic used to take a hit on the roads where excavation was undertaken.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The undergrounding of power transmission lines in Karaikal under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will soon cover arterial roads in the town as the Puducherry Electricity Department has floated a tender for implementing the project for a stretch of about 25 kilometres at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The move will avoid disconnection of power supply during important festivals and natural calamities, electricity officials said. The work is expected to commence this year itself.

According to sources, the overhead power lines in the arterial roads of Karaikal would either be replaced or supplemented by power undergrounding. It will augment the town’s underground power supply system. An electricity department official in Karaikal said, "The overhead lines in Karaikal are being replaced with underground lines for years. The lines would be undergrounded by the Union power ministry under RDSS. Its implementation will assist in avoiding supply disconnection during important festivals and natural calamities."

It may be noted that every year power supply is suspended in parts of Karaikal during festivals such as Mangani Thiruvizha, Kanduri festival and temple car festivals to avoid electrocution risks to the public. Meanwhile, residents expressed concerns over the digging works for the implementation of the project.

Such works for other projects like potable water pipeline laying drew criticism in the past as traffic used to take a hit on the roads where excavation was undertaken. Such concerns prevail among those on arterial streets. Karaikal MLA AMH Najim said, "We request the electricity department to carry out the power undergrounding works without damaging the roads and affecting vehicular movement. We request the lines to rather be laid under pavements.”

