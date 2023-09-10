Save cane growers, give rs 50K damage relief per acre: AIADMK general secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to provide Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation to sugarcane growers whose standing crops were damaged by diseases like Pokka Boying and Root Grub besides wild boar menace.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said sugarcane crops on about 75,000 acres across the state seemed to have been damaged. Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam should depute officials to make an assessment of the damage to crops, provide pesticides to contain diseases and take measures to control the wild boar menace. In North Tamil Nadu, sugarcane is grown to a large extent in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

Palaniswami said in the Cuddalore district alone, farmers have been destroying sugarcane raised on around 8,000 acres with a view to preventing the spread of the disease to the neighbouring lands. Though sugarcane growers have insured their crops, insurance companies refuse to provide compensation to the crops destroyed by such diseases. So, the government should talk to the insurance companies.

