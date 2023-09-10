Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu wins overall rolling trophy in paddling and sea kayaking

Speaking at the event, Jegan said the Thoothukudi corporation will take further steps to host international water sports tournaments.

Published: 10th September 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Muthu Nagar Beach

Muthu Nagar Beach. For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu team won the overall rolling trophy in Stand Up Paddling (SUP) and Sea Kayaking in the two-day national-level tournament held at Muthu Nagar Beach. Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up in 27 categories during the prize distribution ceremony at the beach on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Kayak and Canoeing Association (TNKCA) secretary Meyappan, and Indian Kayak and Canoeing Association (IKCA) president Prashant Kishore were present on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Jegan said the Thoothukudi corporation will take further steps to host international water sports tournaments.

TNKCA -Stand Up Paddle chairman K Sathish Kumar, founder of SUP Marinaa club, told TNIE that the Thoothukudi Muthunagar beach became the first to host a national SUP tournament in South India and the first to organise a national sea kayaking event in India.

Speaking further, he said Muthunagar Beach is the best location for SUP and sea kayaking as it has a bay of shallow waters without waves that is perfect for sea kayaking and stand-up paddling.

The weather here is calm weather. The waves and current are mild, making it suitable for sea kayaking, he said while thanking the arrangements provided by the Thoothukudi corporation and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
 
"Muthunagar Beach should be developed for ocean sports and must host more tournaments. The availability of airports, hotels, and restaurants, will make Thoothukudi an ideal destination for water sports in the future," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Stand Up Paddling Muthu Nagar Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp