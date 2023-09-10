Tamil Nadu wins overall rolling trophy in paddling and sea kayaking

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu team won the overall rolling trophy in Stand Up Paddling (SUP) and Sea Kayaking in the two-day national-level tournament held at Muthu Nagar Beach. Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up in 27 categories during the prize distribution ceremony at the beach on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Kayak and Canoeing Association (TNKCA) secretary Meyappan, and Indian Kayak and Canoeing Association (IKCA) president Prashant Kishore were present on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Jegan said the Thoothukudi corporation will take further steps to host international water sports tournaments.

TNKCA -Stand Up Paddle chairman K Sathish Kumar, founder of SUP Marinaa club, told TNIE that the Thoothukudi Muthunagar beach became the first to host a national SUP tournament in South India and the first to organise a national sea kayaking event in India.

Speaking further, he said Muthunagar Beach is the best location for SUP and sea kayaking as it has a bay of shallow waters without waves that is perfect for sea kayaking and stand-up paddling.

The weather here is calm weather. The waves and current are mild, making it suitable for sea kayaking, he said while thanking the arrangements provided by the Thoothukudi corporation and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.



"Muthunagar Beach should be developed for ocean sports and must host more tournaments. The availability of airports, hotels, and restaurants, will make Thoothukudi an ideal destination for water sports in the future," he added.

