Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO pays Rs 5,000 compensation to RTI applicant

In the application, Mohan had sought details, along with a photocopy of relevant documents, of the AEEs who were in service in the TANGEDCO TVS Nagar office in Madurai from 2013 to 2022.

Published: 10th September 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco

File photo of a Tangedco power station in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following an order passed by the State Information Commission last month, the TANGEDCO Madurai West division has paid a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a man for failing to provide proper answers to an RTI application sent by him last year.

The commission had passed the order on a second appeal filed by the man, NG Mohan of Madurai, seeking direction against the public information officer (PIO) of the TANGEDCO division for failing to furnish proper answers to his RTI application dated September 3, 2022.

In the application, Mohan had sought details, along with a photocopy of relevant documents, of the AEEs who were in service in the TANGEDCO TVS Nagar office in Madurai from 2013 to 2022. However, instead of the PIO concerned, an assistant executive officer had responded to the application on October 14, 2022, that he did not have the details sought by the applicant, The commission noted and directed the authorities to get an explanation from the PIO, who was in service at that time.

It further directed the TANGEDCO PIO to pay Rs 5,000 to Mohan within a month, to compensate for the mental agony and travel expenses caused by the incident, adding that the amount should be recovered from the AEE who had replied to the application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO RTI applicant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp