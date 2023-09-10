TANGEDCO pays Rs 5,000 compensation to RTI applicant

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following an order passed by the State Information Commission last month, the TANGEDCO Madurai West division has paid a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a man for failing to provide proper answers to an RTI application sent by him last year.

The commission had passed the order on a second appeal filed by the man, NG Mohan of Madurai, seeking direction against the public information officer (PIO) of the TANGEDCO division for failing to furnish proper answers to his RTI application dated September 3, 2022.

In the application, Mohan had sought details, along with a photocopy of relevant documents, of the AEEs who were in service in the TANGEDCO TVS Nagar office in Madurai from 2013 to 2022. However, instead of the PIO concerned, an assistant executive officer had responded to the application on October 14, 2022, that he did not have the details sought by the applicant, The commission noted and directed the authorities to get an explanation from the PIO, who was in service at that time.

It further directed the TANGEDCO PIO to pay Rs 5,000 to Mohan within a month, to compensate for the mental agony and travel expenses caused by the incident, adding that the amount should be recovered from the AEE who had replied to the application.

