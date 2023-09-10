TN govt plans to set up logistics park at VO Chidambaranar Port

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi is likely to emerge as a major hub for logistics next to Chennai and Coimbatore. The state government along with VOC Port authority is looking at developing a multimodal logistics park (MMLP) to facilitate infrastructure and enable seamless multimodal cargo transfer.

With VO Chidambaranar Port having the potential to become the transhipment hub with the implementation of the Rs 6,000 crore Outer Harbour project, the focus is now on creating a multimodal logistics park. According to the information, a feasibility study has been carried out to develop an MMLP for VOC Port.

The port is likely to emerge as the green hydrogen hub, with port land of about 1500 acres at Hare Island, covered on three sides by the sea and with very little human activity, all conditions ideally suited for hydrogen generation and storage. The port has proposed to set up a pilot green hydrogen project producing 10 tonnes per day to gain experience in the generation, storage, transport, transmission, and bunkering of green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia and methanol.

Official sources said that the state is looking at developing the Thoothukudi MMLP on the lines of Rs 1,200 crore Mapeddu multi-modal logistics park (MMLP). It is learnt that Southern Railways wanted to be included as a stakeholder in implementing the MMLP in Thoothukudi. The MMLP at Mappedu is among the first projects to be chosen for implementation under a grand scheme of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’ of the Government of India.

The new MMLP will provide facilities such as cold storage, warehouses equipped with mechanised material handling and intermodal transfer terminals for containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo.

