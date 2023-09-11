Home States Tamil Nadu

Mechanised Karaikal boat seized by Puducherry fishermen over 'illegal fishing'

The impounded trawler was brought to shore and berthed on the harbour in Thengaithittu.

Published: 11th September 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of fishing

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Tension mounted between the fisherfolk in the district and their counterparts in Puducherry after the latter, kicking up a fuss over purported illegal fishing, seized a mechanised boat from Karaikal about two nautical miles off the Puducherry coast, on Friday. The impounded trawler was brought to shore and berthed on the harbour in Thengaithittu.

As the incident sparked tension between the communities, fisherfolk from Karaikal made for Puducherry to hold a peace talk with their counterparts.

K Chandiran, a fisherfolk representative from Puducherry, told TNIE, "The fishermen from Karaikal should refrain from casting nets within five nautical miles off the Puducherry coast as it would deplete the fish resources meant for traditional motorised boat fishermen. We also urge them not to use high-speed engines or indulge in pair trawling along the coast extending from Cuddalore to Mammallapuram."

Failure to adhere to the aforementioned conditions would result in seizure of more boats, the fishermen in Puducherry warned.

Meanwhile, representatives from Karaikal sought a few days time to direct the fishermen to adhere to the regulations. Fishermen from Karaikal trawling along the coast contiguous with Puducherry have triggered instances of heightened tension in the past too, with the fisheries department of Puducherry issuing a warning against "illegal fishing practices" and the use of unsustainable fishing nets. Commenting on the incident, Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan told TNIE, "I was informed about the boat seizure by local fisherfolk. I will direct the fisheries department to look into the matter."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal fishing mechanised boat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp