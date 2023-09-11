Mechanised Karaikal boat seized by Puducherry fishermen over 'illegal fishing'

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Tension mounted between the fisherfolk in the district and their counterparts in Puducherry after the latter, kicking up a fuss over purported illegal fishing, seized a mechanised boat from Karaikal about two nautical miles off the Puducherry coast, on Friday. The impounded trawler was brought to shore and berthed on the harbour in Thengaithittu.

As the incident sparked tension between the communities, fisherfolk from Karaikal made for Puducherry to hold a peace talk with their counterparts.

K Chandiran, a fisherfolk representative from Puducherry, told TNIE, "The fishermen from Karaikal should refrain from casting nets within five nautical miles off the Puducherry coast as it would deplete the fish resources meant for traditional motorised boat fishermen. We also urge them not to use high-speed engines or indulge in pair trawling along the coast extending from Cuddalore to Mammallapuram."

Failure to adhere to the aforementioned conditions would result in seizure of more boats, the fishermen in Puducherry warned.

Meanwhile, representatives from Karaikal sought a few days time to direct the fishermen to adhere to the regulations. Fishermen from Karaikal trawling along the coast contiguous with Puducherry have triggered instances of heightened tension in the past too, with the fisheries department of Puducherry issuing a warning against "illegal fishing practices" and the use of unsustainable fishing nets. Commenting on the incident, Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan told TNIE, "I was informed about the boat seizure by local fisherfolk. I will direct the fisheries department to look into the matter."

