MNM tells cadre to verify rolls, form booth panels in three constituencies in TN

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In preparation for the 2024 parliamentary election, Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is actively taking steps to bolster its presence. Party insiders said MNM is keen on forming alliances with groups opposing the BJP.

Given MNM’s vote share in multiple constituencies during the parliamentary election in 2019 and the 2021 Assembly election, the party is striving to convert this support into actual seats in the LS polls. District-level MNM functionaries, on condition of anonymity, said that during a recent executive committee meeting held in July, nine resolutions were adopted to strengthen the party’s structure in preparation for the polls.

A key resolution involved formation of booth committees in every ward within three Lok Sabha constituencies — South Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai — where MNM had garnered significant vote shares in the past. The resolution also instructed party members to immediately commence election-related activities like voter verification and removal of names of deceased voters while adding eligible ones.

Murali Appas, state secretary for media, said zonal meetings have been conducted to brief district-level functionaries and cadre about the party’s next political steps. Appas expressed optimism that MNM’s past performance and vote share would pave the way for the party to secure seats in the 2024 LS election.

Regarding potential alliances, a state-level MNM functionary said it is likely to be an anti-BJP alliance.

He pointed out that during the 2016 Assembly election, the People Welfare Front, which included DMDK, MDMK, CPM, CPI, and VCK, collectively secured 6.05%. Of them except DMDK, the other alliance partners altogether secured only 3.66% of vote share. But, they were given a total of seven Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seats. In contrast, MNM secured a 3.43% vote share in the 2021 Assembly election, with strong support in urban constituencies. Therefore, MNM believes it can ask for and secure at least five to seven parliament seats in the upcoming election.

To increase awareness on its principles and ideology, MNM’s youth wing has planned a two-wheeler rally covering all Assembly constituencies in the state in the coming months. Party members will be engaging with people from all walks of life, explaining MNM’s vision for better governance and community development. The schedule for the rally will be announced pending approval from Kamal Haasan.

With just 200 days remaining for the election, Kamal Haasan, during a high-level committee meeting on September 6, urged party functionaries to complete their assigned tasks promptly.

CHENNAI: In preparation for the 2024 parliamentary election, Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is actively taking steps to bolster its presence. Party insiders said MNM is keen on forming alliances with groups opposing the BJP. Given MNM’s vote share in multiple constituencies during the parliamentary election in 2019 and the 2021 Assembly election, the party is striving to convert this support into actual seats in the LS polls. District-level MNM functionaries, on condition of anonymity, said that during a recent executive committee meeting held in July, nine resolutions were adopted to strengthen the party’s structure in preparation for the polls. A key resolution involved formation of booth committees in every ward within three Lok Sabha constituencies — South Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai — where MNM had garnered significant vote shares in the past. The resolution also instructed party members to immediately commence election-related activities like voter verification and removal of names of deceased voters while adding eligible ones.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Murali Appas, state secretary for media, said zonal meetings have been conducted to brief district-level functionaries and cadre about the party’s next political steps. Appas expressed optimism that MNM’s past performance and vote share would pave the way for the party to secure seats in the 2024 LS election. Regarding potential alliances, a state-level MNM functionary said it is likely to be an anti-BJP alliance. He pointed out that during the 2016 Assembly election, the People Welfare Front, which included DMDK, MDMK, CPM, CPI, and VCK, collectively secured 6.05%. Of them except DMDK, the other alliance partners altogether secured only 3.66% of vote share. But, they were given a total of seven Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seats. In contrast, MNM secured a 3.43% vote share in the 2021 Assembly election, with strong support in urban constituencies. Therefore, MNM believes it can ask for and secure at least five to seven parliament seats in the upcoming election. To increase awareness on its principles and ideology, MNM’s youth wing has planned a two-wheeler rally covering all Assembly constituencies in the state in the coming months. Party members will be engaging with people from all walks of life, explaining MNM’s vision for better governance and community development. The schedule for the rally will be announced pending approval from Kamal Haasan. With just 200 days remaining for the election, Kamal Haasan, during a high-level committee meeting on September 6, urged party functionaries to complete their assigned tasks promptly.