Off the cuff: Passing the buck

By Express News Service

On Teachers’ Day, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that teachers would be relieved of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) work, and instead the responsibility would be given to Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs). This has now created unrest among BRTEs, whose present strength is 2,800 against the sanctioned 6,000. As many of them handle around 125 schools each, they asked how they would be able to manage EMIS work also. Now, both teachers and BRTEs are asking the government to hire temporary data operators and task them instead.

Give up, or else ...

A police officer who lives in Velachery, said he had contacted the Chennai Corporation several times asking the civic body to lay the road or at least get it levelled, as it had become impossible to drive on them. As his request went unanswered, he kept contacting the local authorities, to a point that one of the officials said he would mark the street and never lay it, if the officer kept pestering him with this request.

Jumping ship?

Speculation is rife that Yuvaraj, a key youth wing functionary of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) from Erode, is likely to join AIADMK. Missing from the housewarming of his new house were key TMC functionaries, including GK Vasan. However, the main guest at the event was AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Although no one knows exactly the reason behind the conspicuous absence of TMC leaders, there are rumours that key functionaries may also join the AIADMK.

For better administration?

A few days back, when a school bus driver was caught in an inebriated state near Vadavalli, police personnel did not have a breath analyser and had to refer the case to the traffic police at RS Puram to check the alcohol level. It turns out, when Vadavalli and Thudiyalur police stations were merged with the Coimbatore city limits recently, equipment like breath analysers at the stations were returned to the rural (district) police, as they were allocated for them.

Step-motherly treatment

A forest range officer, who was transferred from Coimbatore forest division, was livid over his transfer and said the forest department had become ‘deaf and blind’ while transferring personnel. He said forest guards, foresters and forest range officers have been transferred to far away forest divisions across the state, citing they have been working for more than three years at the same place. However, assistant conservators of forests who have been working for more than a decade within the Coimbatore forest division itself continue at their current location.

On a low

It has been almost three months since the arrest of V Senthil Balaji and during this period, no one has been given independent charge to oversee electricity and Tasmac departments. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who has been temporarily assigned to handle electricity matters, has not taken any significant decisions and the primary focus remained on ensuring continuous power supply through power purchases.

(Contributed by Subashini Vijayakumar, Sahaya Novinston Lobo, Mannar Mannan, S Senthil Kumar and S Guruvanmikanathan; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar )

