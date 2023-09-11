Rains in Kerala push Siruvani level to 22 ft

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rain in the last few days in catchment areas of the Siruvani dam in Kerala has improved the storage level, bringing relief to water managers. Officials in Siruvani division of TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) board expressed confidence that the dam would reach half of its storage level soon if rains continue.

The lack of rains in Kerala affected drinking water supply in Coimbatore as Siruvani dam reached its dead storage level. The officials were struggling to supply water to Coimbatore city due to the drastic dip in the water levels of the Siruvani reservoir.

Water was provided only once every 15 to 20 days in the 20 wards where Siruvani dam water was provided by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). Speaking to TNIE, a TWAD Board official of Siruvani division said, “The catchment areas of the dam received around 24 cm of rainfall over the past few days.

As a result, the water level currently stands at 22 feet against its capacity of 50 feet. With more rains expected in the upcoming days, the water level will touch the halfway mark of 25 feet soon. Currently, we are supplying about 66.53 MLD of water to Coimbatore.

At this rate, the water will last for about two months.” It may be recalled that the Coimbatore city corporation recently passed a resolution during its council meeting proposing take over of maintenance, water supply and other assets related to the dam from TWAD board.

