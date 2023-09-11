Scan facility absent in Valparai GH, people travel 64 km to Pollachi

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lack of proper scanning facilities in the government hospital and three primary health centres in Valparai hill is forcing residents to travel over 64 km to Pollachi in case of a medical emergency. The X-ray machine in the government hospital has been inoperative causing patients to depend either on private clinics or Pollachi GH. The residents, especially, tea estate workers have to spend a day to get a scan.

P Paramasivam, a member of Valparai GH patient welfare committee, said, “There are over 20,000 residents, most of them tea estate workers. They depend on the government hospital as they cannot afford private hospital expenses. In case of an emergency, patients are referred to Pollachi GH for scans. It takes almost two and a half hours to reach Pollachi. People living in areas such as Sheikalmudi and Sholayar spend one and a half hours to reach Valparai and from there they travel to Pollachi.”

He said the meeting of the patient welfare committee comprising Pollachi sub-collector, joint director of health services, medical officer of Valparai GH, a social worker, an NGO, and ward member was held a year ago. KB Abdul Azeez, a social worker, said, “Hospital administration says they are doing antenatal scans, but it is limited. Most patients are referred to Pollachi.

In February 2018, I took my daughter for treatment after she sustained injuries in a fall. But the doctor was not available. After almost two hours, a doctor arrived. I raised the concern and now I am facing a police case registered based on his complaint.”

S Murugan, a worker in the Villonie Tea Estate, shared the same concern. He said, “I am a heart patient. My wage is `425 per day. I need to travel to either Pollachi or Coimbatore every time as Valparai hospital lacks proper treatment facilities. It takes almost an entire day to get basic treatment.”

Medical officer Mahes Ananthi said, “We perform neonatal scanning in the hospital. For other emergencies, we refer patients to Pollachi or Coimbatore. We are waiting for communication from higher officials to conduct a patient welfare meeting. It will be conducted soon.” R Meera, joint director of health, said, “To take scanning, a radiologist should be appointed in Valparai. Radiologists are available only in Coimbatore and Pollachi. The X-ray machine malfunctioned after rainwater entered the facility about a month ago. It will be repaired soon.”

