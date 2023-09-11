Thanjavur woman dies due to heavy bleeding, infant found dead in bucket

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Pattukkottai police are investigating a 38-year-old woman’s death at the government hospital where she was brought by her family with heavy bleeding on Saturday night. They suspect her complications to have risen from an attempted home birth as they also recovered the body of a newborn male from her house.

According to sources, Senthil of Sunnambukkara Street, a construction worker, and his wife Vasanthi have three daughters and two sons. Vasanthi recently again became pregnant. On Saturday night a heavily bleeding Vasanthi was taken to the Pattukkottai government hospital where she died.

Meanwhile, her relatives took her body back to the house without completing formalities at the hospital. Following this, the hospital authorities alerted the Pattukkottai police who headed to her house and held inquiries with Senthil.

A search in the house led to the discovery of the body of the newborn inside a bucket. The police sent the body of both Vasanthi and the baby to Pattukkottai GH for post-mortem. The police are investigating whether Vasanthi died from heavy bleeding or during an attempted home birth. They are also probing whether the baby was stillborn or someone killed him after delivery.

