Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Car fatally hits woman, traffic on NH blocked for three hrs

According to sources, a group of four women were heading home on foot after work at Erasanayakkanpatti when a speeding car hit them around 9 pm and drove on.

Published: 11th September 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Traffic on the Viralimalai-Madurai NH was hit for around three hours on Saturday night as around 100 locals blocked the road following an accident near Boothakudi toll plaza claiming a woman’s life. 

According to sources, a group of four women were heading home on foot after work at Erasanayakkanpatti when a speeding car hit them around 9 pm and drove on. While locals dialled for a government ambulance, around half an hour passed before it arrived. While the injured were being taken to the Manapparai government hospital, one of them, Sabariammal (45), died.

A crowd of around hundred locals who had by then gathered at the accident spot resorted to a road blockade, alleging that such accidents were becoming frequent in the stretch owing to a lack of maintenance. They also condemned what they said was a lack of facilities for rescue operations.

With traffic on the highway getting hit for hours, the Viralimalai police held peace talks with the protesters and assured of action, following which they dispersed. The police also registered a case and are ascertaining the identity of the accused car driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road blockade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp