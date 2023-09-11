TN: Car fatally hits woman, traffic on NH blocked for three hrs

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Traffic on the Viralimalai-Madurai NH was hit for around three hours on Saturday night as around 100 locals blocked the road following an accident near Boothakudi toll plaza claiming a woman’s life.

According to sources, a group of four women were heading home on foot after work at Erasanayakkanpatti when a speeding car hit them around 9 pm and drove on. While locals dialled for a government ambulance, around half an hour passed before it arrived. While the injured were being taken to the Manapparai government hospital, one of them, Sabariammal (45), died.

A crowd of around hundred locals who had by then gathered at the accident spot resorted to a road blockade, alleging that such accidents were becoming frequent in the stretch owing to a lack of maintenance. They also condemned what they said was a lack of facilities for rescue operations.

With traffic on the highway getting hit for hours, the Viralimalai police held peace talks with the protesters and assured of action, following which they dispersed. The police also registered a case and are ascertaining the identity of the accused car driver.

