TN: Farmers complain of water theft from LBP canal, urge govt to intensify vigil

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of the association, said, "Water resources department, district administration and police should take strict action against those who steal water.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing out of emergency culvert after miscreants broke it. (Photo | Express)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Farmers have requested the water resources department officials to prevent water theft from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani ayakkattu land Owners Association, said, "Water was released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP canal on August 19 for irrigation. Water theft from the canal has become a headache for us. For example, an emergency culvert with five sluices has been installed at 35/6 mile of LBP canal. A few days ago, some people broke the locks of the culvert and diverted water to their area even though they do not belong to the LBP ayacut"

"Also, water is drawn by motors at night in many places of the main canal. We would not mind if small farmers steal water. But many business people who have nothing to do with the LBP ayakkattu are stealing water. They buy small plots of land in the ayakattu area and dig a well there. Then they pump LBP water from those wells to their distant coconut groves through pipes. This is against the norms. Due to such reasons, not enough water is available for tail-end area farmers. The WRD should prevent water theft." he added.

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of the association, said, "Water resources department, district administration and police should take strict action against those who steal water. We have filed a complaint. Motors of water thieves should be confiscated. Arrests should be made."

"The shutter locks of the emergency culvert at 35/6 mile of the LBP canal were broken on the night of September 1. The shutters were closed the next day as soon as the information was received. A complaint has also been lodged at Siruvalur police station regarding the incident. Police have registered a case." WRD officials said.

Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of LBP, said, "Regular patrolling is being carried out by the WRD teams to prevent water theft in the LBP canal. The official teams also patrol at night. If irregularities are found in this, appropriate action is taken by filing a complaint with the police department."

