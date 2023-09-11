Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Five booked for cheating govt job-aspirants of Rs 72L

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

THENI: The district crime branch police have booked five persons for allegedly cheating five persons of a total of Rs 72,25,000 last year by promising to provide them with government jobs. Police sources said they received a complaint about the issue from Uthamapalayam-native and engineering graduate M Prabhu (27).

"Prabhu was a government job aspirant. In this background, one of the suspects, A Chandrasekaran, informed him that his friend P Gowrishankar from Kancheepuram had three relatives -- R Kumar, R Poomagal from Karur and S Usharani from Coimbatore -- enjoyed good influence among government officials and politicians. Believing Chandrasekaran's words, Prabhu met the other four suspects, who promised to get him a job as PWD Assistant Engineer. Prabhu sent Rs 19,75,000 to their bank accounts and on January 3 last year, he was given a fake appointment order," they added.

Similarly, the suspects also allegedly took Rs 16,75,000, Rs 12,75,000, Rs 11,00,000, and Rs 12,00,000 from victims Karthikeyan, Pradeepkumar, Dineshkumar, and Anand respectively. Following Prabhu's complaint, the DCB police registered a case on Saturday, and further investigation is on.

