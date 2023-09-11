TN: IT Minister PTR distributes 14th edition 6-month report to people

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributed the 14th edition of his performance report to the people of his constituency on Sunday. In the report, it has been mentioned that over Rs 2.9 crore benefits were provided to beneficiaries besides the several other fund allocations he made when he was the finance minister of the state.



The minister has been publishing reports of the works he carried out in the constituency every six months since 2016 when he was elected from the Madurai central constituency. On Sunday, he distributed the December 2022 - May 2023 report to the people of Ward 50 in Madurai city, following which he interacted with the people to know about their grievances. The report also mentions several other completed works that were inaugurated during this period.



He added that financial assistance was provided to a tailor named Nagesh who used to walk 30-40 km, carrying his sewing machine in search of work. He also recalled that three Sri Lankan Tamils from special camps in TN who approached seeking aid for pursuing higher education were also provided assistance duly. The report also mentions that as many as 11,336 youth and entrepreneurs were given licences for running e-Seva centres in the state and that the number of e-Seva centres was increased in order to reduce the waiting time for people to avail of benefits. In a special mention, PTR added that, for the past three years, measures have been taken to improve the eyesight and health of the temple elephant Parvati at Meenakshi Amman Temple.



Concluding his speech, the minister requested the public to reach out to him at his office with their grievances and promised that their issues would be addressed immediately. Thanking Chief Minister MK Stalin for providing him with a new portfolio as the IT minister after his stint as the finance minister of TN, the minister added that he is doing his best to serve the people of the state.



6-month progress report by Minister PTR (Dec 2022 - May 2023)



Development works in Madurai Cost



Community Hall in ward 58 Rs 28 lakh

New Anganwadi centres in Ward 50, 56 Rs 20 lakh

Smart classrooms in corporation schools Rs 40 lakh

Pond for Meenakshi temple elephant Parvati Rs 3.5 lakh



Other works



Keeladi museum construction

Maintenance of Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam at Meenakshi temple

Alanganallur jallikattu prep

Kalaignar Centenary Library



Welfare assistance distributed in Madurai



Total:`2.95 crore No. of beneficiaries: 1,872

Senior citizen assistance scheme: Rs 1.25 crore No. of beneficiaries: 1,042



Major announcements as TN Finance Minister Cost



Madurai & Coimbatore Metro train scheme Rs 17,500 crore

Magalir Urimai scheme Rs 7,000 crore

Breakfast scheme at 30,122 govt primary schools Rs 500 crore

Jal Jeevan scheme Rs 6,600 crore

Fishermen welfare scheme Rs 427 crore

Loan waivers Rs 3,993 crore



Other Initiatives



UGD power lines near Meenakshi temples

Free e-Seva centres in Madurai

Special loan mela for members of women SHGs

