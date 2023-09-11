TN: Not being able to get community certificate, Adhiyans turn to begging

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Recent instances of Hindu-Adhiyan women found begging along with their children in the city’s streets, at traffic signals, temples and other places, prompting the city administration to move them to government shelters, has brought to the fore once again the issues faced by the community.

A community of hereditary fortune tellers from the Gandhi Nagar area near Nagamangalam in Srirangam taluk, the Hindu-Adhiyans now sell toys and take up other menial jobs for a living. Despite falling under the Scheduled Tribes (ST), the delay in granting them community certificates has deprived the community of access to government welfare schemes and higher education for their wards.

A Sudha (30), member of the community and mother of three children, said, “Many of us choose begging as a last resort after we were denied every opportunity because of the stigma owing to our appearance. While the men do arduous jobs with menial pay, they squander their earnings in alcohol or gambling.” She added, “Even those who aren’t involved in such activities are denied jobs, pushing them towards toy selling, which hardly yields any income.

Hence, to fill our stomachs we are forced to resort to begging.” Sangilimurugan, whose wife was caught seeking alms at Srirangam, said, “My wife set up a stall to sell toys at Tiruchy central bus stand along with other road side stalls, but the police kicked us out for not acquiring permission from the corporation, despite other stall owners not having permission either.” Even when they approach the administration for assistance to set up a small business, he says, they are faced with rejection. “The reason officials give us is that we have no valid certificates to prove we are ST, but it’s not our fault that we don’t have one,” he added.

A youth from the community said, “I completed my BA, and I’m earning enough for my family of three, but for other families, it’s still a struggle.” He added, “The district administration should take steps like providing men and women skill-based training which could give them an alternative way to earn.”

Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar, said, “Through the social welfare department, steps are being taken to consider the possibility of training people from the community based on their interest, besides also providing them a loan to start a business.” “As per the plan under discussion, the administration will take it upon itself to purchase and market their produce,” he added.

