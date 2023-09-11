Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Thalamalai Perumal Temple devotees demand transport and toilet facilities

It's a 5km walk upwards with no roads or steps, only rocks on which to climb to reach the temple," said Ganesan N, farmer and local activist. 

Image used for representation.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Located at an altitude of 4,500 feet in Thathaiyangarpet town panchayat in Tiruchy bordering Namakkal district, the Suyambu Perumal temple, also known as Thalamalai Perumal temple, boasts of a rich history with its connection to the epic Ramayana.

And yet, pilgrims who travel from far and wide to the hill temple find the place has very little facilities to offer.

"The temple has its loyal set of devotees spread across Tiruchy, Namakkal, Karur and Perambalur, who come here every Saturday. It's a 5km walk upwards with no roads or steps, only rocks on which to climb to reach the temple," said Ganesan N, farmer and local activist.

"We expect a direct bus to the temple foothill. As of now, buses stop 4km away, and devotees have to cover the remaining distance on foot. Autorickshaws charge exorbitant prices, and the temple lacks facilities for drinking water or toilets," he added.

Another devotee said, "Though the temple falls under the HR&CE department, it has seen no development. Developing the temple would also develop the local economy. Since it is a hill temple, it could be promoted as a spiritual tourist destination."

The Tamil month of Purattasi, which falls during late September every year, is an auspicious time for devotees of Thalamalai Perumal temple. On Saturdays, footfall at the temple rises to 5,000. Speaking to TNIE, a HR&CE Department official said, "We have already received devotees' request for bus service up to the foothill and forwarded it to the transport department. We are also planning to put mobile toilets there, and are keen to develop it."

Thalamalai Perumal temple devotees

