Tributes paid to poet Subramania Bharathi on his death anniversary in Pondicherry

Published: 11th September 2023 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry assembly speaker R Selvam paid floral tributes to legendary poet and veteran freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on his 102nd death anniversary on Monday.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam paid homage to the statue of the poet here.

Ministers, legislators and delegates of different outfits also paid tributes.

The poet had a sojourn in Puducherry during the then-French rule for eleven years from 1908.

He composed several patriotic songs and also hymns in praise of several temples here.

In 1973, the Puducherry government acquired the house where the poet lived and set up the museum and the research centre which has been much sought after by literary personnel and research scholars.

